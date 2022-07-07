- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Cases & decisions
- Jurisdiction (HW and Others v Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG)
- Types of insurance
- Cyber
- Professional indemnity—Solicitors Indemnity Fund
- Aviation insurance
- Market practice
More...
- European Commission
- Chartered Insurance Institute (CII)
- Regulation
- Insurance Europe
- The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)
- European Commission
- Which?
- Solvency II
- The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Case trackers
- Key dates
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Insurance: a LexisNexis® community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.