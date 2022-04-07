- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Marine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corbin & King v Axa—business interruption insurance
- Ireland—insurance claims deductions
- Cases & decisions
- Road traffic accident (Colley v Motor Insurers’ Bureau)
- Types of insurance
- Marine & property insurance—war exclusions
- Market practice
- The Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA)
- Lloyd’s
- Zurich Insurance
- Solvency II
- Regulation
- Tokio Marine
- UK Parliament
- The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, coronavirus (COVID-19), cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
