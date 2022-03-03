LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis—insurance & reinsurance implications
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Australia—business interruption insurance
  • Types of Insurance
  • Aviation
  • Cyber
  • Cases and decisions
  • Business interruption
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes updates relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), market practice; regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week: or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.