- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business interruption claim (Arsenal Football Club plc and others v Allianz Insurance plc and others)
- Cases and decisions
- Underwriting (XL Insurance Company SE v IPORS Underwriting Ltd and others)
- Types of insurance
- ESG
- Professional indemnity
More...
- Property
- Regulation
- FCA
- Solvency II
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Case trackers
- Key dates
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Insurance: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, coronavirus (COVID-19), cases and decisions, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.