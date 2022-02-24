LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Cases and decisions
  • Mulsanne Insurance Company Ltd v Marshmallow Financial Services Ltd and another
  • Market Practice
  • British Insurance Brokers’ Association
  • Regulation
  • Financial Conduct Authority
  • The Bank of England
  • The Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes updates relating to market practice; regulatory developments; dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating