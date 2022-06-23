- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business interruption (Greggs PLC v Zurich Insurance PLC)
- Cases & decisions
- Actionable damage in a mesothelioma case (Brooks v Zurich Insurance PLC and another)
- MII insurance—war risks policy (Piraeus Bank AE v Antares Underwriting Ltd)
- PPI refund dispute—UKSC (Canada Square Operations Ltd v Potter)
- Types of insurance
- Property insurance—UK Building Safety Act
- Market practice
- Lloyd’s
- Willis Towers Watson (WTW)
- The Central Bank of Ireland
- Regulation
- The International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)
- The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)
- The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
- NI protocol dispute
- Solvency II
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Case trackers
- Key dates
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Insurance: a LexisNexis® community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
Article summary
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
