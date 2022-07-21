- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business interruption insurance (Greggs plc v Zurich Insurance plc)
- Cases and decisions
- Axis Corporate Capital UK II Ltd (suing on its own behalf and on behalf of the other underwriting members of Lloyd's Syndicate 2007 for the 2008 and/or 2009 years of account) and others v ABSA Group Ltd (sued on its own behalf and on behalf of all other original insureds identified in the reinsurance contracts referred to herein) and others
- Re Phoenix Life Ltd and other companies
- Types of insurance
- Motor vehicle and road traffic accident
- Cyber
- Market practice
- Claims inflation
- The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS)
- ESG
- Regulation
- EIOPA
- The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB)
- Solvency II
Article summary
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, coronavirus (COVID-19), cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
