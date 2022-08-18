LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business interruption
  • Cases and decisions
  • Australia—notification and disclosure (CIMIC Group Ltd v AIG Group Ltd)
  • USA—Aggregation (Zoom Video Communications Inc v Underwriters at Lloyd's)
  • USA—personal jurisdiction (Chubb v University of Ghana)
  • Types of insurance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.

