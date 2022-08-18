- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business interruption
- Cases and decisions
- Australia—notification and disclosure (CIMIC Group Ltd v AIG Group Ltd)
- USA—Aggregation (Zoom Video Communications Inc v Underwriters at Lloyd's)
- USA—personal jurisdiction (Chubb v University of Ghana)
- Types of insurance
More...
- Cyber
- Motor vehicle and road traffic accident—e-scooters
- Market practice
- ABI—building safety
- Government—compulsory bicycle insurance
- Fitch Ratings—reinsurance M&A
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Case trackers
- Key dates
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Insurance: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.