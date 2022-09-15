LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Cases and decisions
  • Limitation in claims against insurers under the Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 2010 (Rashid v Direct Savings Ltd)
  • Professional negligence—solicitors (Miller v Irwin Mitchell)
  • Types of insurance
  • Protection and investments—life insurance
  • Market practice
  • Lloyd’s
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, cases and decisions, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More