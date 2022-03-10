- Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
- Sanctions
- Market practice
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corbin & King v Axa—business interruption insurance
- Cases and decisions
- Professional liability
- Insurable interest and the application of section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015
- Types of insurance
- Cyber
- Regulation
- Prudential Regulation Authority
- Solvency II
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Checklist
- Latest Q&A
- Case trackers
- Key dates
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Insurance: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, coronavirus (COVID-19), market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week.
