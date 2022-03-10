LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
  • Sanctions
  • Market practice
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Corbin & King v Axa—business interruption insurance
  • Cases and decisions
  • Professional liability
  • Insurable interest and the application of section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, coronavirus (COVID-19), market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

