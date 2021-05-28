menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—May 2021

Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—May 2021
Published on: 28 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • FCA business interruption test case
  • Financial Conduct Authority
  • Financial Ombudsman Service
  • Quantum
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Financial Conduct Authority
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—other Insurance & Reinsurance updates
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—international
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights includes updates relating to the FCA test case; coronavirus (COVID-19); Brexit; analyses of the latest cases and decisions, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More