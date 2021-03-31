Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—March 2021

Miguel Torres, partner at Martínez-Echevarría & Rivera Abogados and José Umbert, partner at Zelle LLP consider a recent judgment from a Court of Appeal in Spain shows that the outcome of coverage disputes over coronavirus BI insurance losses in civil law jurisdictions may be different from what would be expected in a common law country. See: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—insurance issues to watch in civil law countries (Procuradora v SegurCaxia Adeslas).

FBD Insurance plc said that it has set aside €65m to pay out on business interruption insurance claims made by pubs forced to close during the country’s national coronavirus lockdown, after it decided not to appeal a High Court ruling. See: Ireland—FBD sets aside €65m after business interruption court loss.

In Rockliffe Hall Ltd v Travelers Insurance Company Ltd, [2021] EWHC 412 (Comm), the High Court considered one of many topical insurance issues left unresolved by the FCA test case, namely whether there was cover for losses under a policy with a ‘closed list’ disease clause. The policy in question provided cover against the outbreak of a range of infectious diseases, including ‘Plague’ but not COVID-19.

The government has announced that it will extend the £500m Film and TV Production Restart Scheme for a further six months until 31 December 2021 to support the UK screen production industry.

Following this, the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) has updated its guidance on trade credit insurance during the coronavirus pandemic. The guidance provides practical advice and a checklist with considerations for discussions with brokers and insurers when seeking trade credit insurance.

The government has confirmed as part of its Spring Budget 2021 that the effects of the Trade Credit Reinsurance scheme will continue to be reviewed. The scheme is currently scheduled to end on 30 June 2021 but the government has said it will continue to evaluate whether further interventions after that date will be necessary.

The ABI has published figures stating that there were 19% fewer motor insurance claims in 2020. While the total amount paid fell, the average personal injury claim rose by 13%. The number of total claims is 'unsurprising' due to the coronavirus lockdowns, which led to fewer motor vehicle journeys.

The ABI has published figures, stating insurers paid £202m in life insurance policies in 2020 to families of those who have died from coronavirus. Approximately £550,000 per day was paid. This compares to £5.6bn paid in 2019 under all types of protection policies.

LexisPSL are doing research to gather information on customer needs for coverage of how UK law diverges (or will diverge) from EU law, potential for divergence within the devolved administrations of the UK (in areas where EU previously had competence), as well as needs around EU materials going forward. We would appreciate your insights and would be grateful if you could complete this form: Customer survey—UK-EU divergence.

— the House of Commons Treasury Committee has published responses to its call for evidence on the future of financial services, including a detailed submission by the Bank of England (BoE) (including the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)). The BoE says it is committed to maintaining strong standards, although leaving the EU presents an opportunity to tailor the UK’s approach to financial services policy and regulation. See: LNB News 24/03/2021 32.

— the House of Commons Treasury Committee has published written evidence submitted by the FCA as part of the Committee’s inquiry into the future of financial services. The FCA discusses opportunities for the UK’s financial services sector and the development and scrutiny of financial services policy making after Brexit, and the current challenges facing regulators. See: LNB News 03/03/2021 67.

— Britain and the EU have finalised the technical elements for a memorandum of understanding that sets out how the two sides will coordinate financial services regulation. See: UK, EU agree to financial services regulatory arrangement.

Cases and decisions

Supplier of services The Court of Justice of the European Union has handed down its highly anticipated judgment in X v Kuoni, C-578/19. The ECJ had been asked by the Supreme Court to consider the scope of the defence set out in Article 5(2) of the Package Travel Directive. The court was broadly in agreement with the position adopted by Advocate General Szpunar in the opinion he provided in this case last year. In response to the questions referred by the Supreme Court, the court has set out that an employee is not a supplier of services, and that an organiser can be liable for the actions of a supplier’s employee where those actions constitute improper or non-performance of an obligation under a package travel contract. The acts of an employee are not events which can be ‘foreseen or forestalled’ and therefore cannot exclude a travel operator from liability. Spencer Turner, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk considers this decision in News Analysis: Court of Justice hands down judgment on ‘foreseeability defence’ for deliberate acts of hotel employees (X v Kuoni Travel).

Interpreting EU law — Patrick Vincent QC, Cressida Mawdesley-Thomas, Philip Mead and Richard Viney, all of 12 Kings Bench Walk, appeared in the cases of Greenaway & Rocks v Covea Insurance and others case numbers QB-2019–001218 & QB-2019–001217 (the decisions will follow), in which Mr Justice Martin Spencer considered how the domestic court is to interpret retained EU law. It was agreed that this was a case which, pre-Brexit, would have almost certainly been referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for a preliminary ruling. Patrick Vincent QC and Cressida Mawdesley-Thomas consider this decision and its implications in News Analysis: No more CJEU references—the practical implications (Greenaway & Rocks v Covea Insurance and others). — in Q-GmbH v Finanzamt Z, case number C-907/19, the CJEU considered multiple services provided to insurance companies might not qualify for a European value-added tax exemption if they are categorised as a single supply in a potential setback for an insurance product developer. See: Single supplies of insurance services are taxable, ECJ rules (Q-GmbH v Finanzamt Z).

Duty of care Multiplex Construction Europe Ltd v Bathgate Realisations Civil Engineering Ltd & others, [2021] EWHC 590 (TCC) provides a detailed consideration of the authorities relating to an assumption of responsibility, applying the same to those providing design checks or other design services in the construction industry. The decision will be a relief to those insuring construction professionals, as the independent checker was held not to have owed the main contractor a duty of care. It confirms that courts will be slow to impose such tortious duties in a large construction project, where the parties have deliberately entered into a series of complex contractual relationships. It was held to be inconceivable that the design checker would have voluntarily assumed an unlimited responsibility to the main contractor on such a highly complicated project, or to any other party involved in that project other than the one with whom they were in a direct contractual relationship. Georgia Whiting, barrister at 4 King’s Bench Walk considers this decision in News Analysis: Duties of care in respect of design professionals (Multiplex v Bathgate).

Marine cargo and brokers’ negligence In ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc and others, [2021] EWHC 442 (Comm) the court held that the claimant bank’s marine cargo insurance provided credit risk cover for losses of approximately £33.5m incurred when two of the world’s largest cocoa traders collapsed. The claim succeeded against 12 of the 14 defendant underwriters. Insofar as the claimant could not recover against two underwriters (by reason of an estoppel) the claimant succeeded against its brokers who had failed to procure the insurance the claimant required. The brokers had, on any view, breached their duty to obtain cover which clearly and indisputably met their client’s needs and protected it from an unnecessary risk of litigation. The Commercial Court’s decision is a cautionary tale for the marine insurance market—the underwriters and brokers were liable, between them, for all the claimant’s loss in circumstances where the cover claimed was unprecedented in the market. The decision of Mr Justice Jacobs also offers important guidance to practitioners on the care required when drafting a statement of case. Julia Gibbon, barrister, at 7 King’s Bench Walk considers this decision in News Analysis: Cargo cover, credit risks and brokers’ negligence (ABN v RSA).

Certificates of insurance In Sehayek v Amtrust Europe, [2021] EWHC 495 (TCC), the court considered preliminary issues in a claim made against a Local Authority Building Control New Homes Structural Warranty insurance policy. The homeowners had purchased a newly built penthouse apartment from Grove End Gardens Ltd, but the certificate of insurance named the ‘developer’ as Dekra Developments Ltd (a company associated with Grove End Gardens Ltd to the extent the claimants observed that both companies were owned and operated by common directors and shareholders). The underwriter defended the action on the basis that the policy definition of ‘developer’ required the homeowners to have purchased the property from the developer named on the certificate of insurance. The claimant argued that the court should read the name on the certificate of insurance to encompass ‘associated companies’ as a matter of construction or implied terms. Alternatively, the claimants raised ‘fallback’ claims in waiver and estoppel that the underwriter’s conduct (a) when issuing the policy, and (b) handling the claim, denied it from raising the developer issue by way of defence. The court dismissed the claimants’ arguments in the entirety, thereby dismissing the action. Richard Marshall, partner at Shoosmiths LLP considers this decision in News Analysis: Check the certificate of insurance—the importance of getting the entities right (Sehayek v Amtrust Europe).