Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—March 2021

FCA business interruption test case
For coverage of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) business interruption test case, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA non-damage business interruption insurance test case.
Financial Conduct Authority
Following the decision of The Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance and others, [2021] UKSC 1, the FCA has:
— published the results the information gathered from insurers concerning all non-damage business interruption (BI) policies that are, in principle, capable of responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19). See: LNB News 22/03/2021 105.
— updated its statement regarding deductions made by insurers from BI claims in respect of government support given to policyholders. See: LNB News 24/03/2021 98.
— updated its list of affected policies and noted over 200,000 policyholders are affected. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 55.
— published Final Guidance: Business interruption insurance test case - proving the presence of coronavirus (COVID-19) (see: LNB News 03/03/2021 93) and FCA has published Imperial College data relating to the same (see: LNB News 30/03/2021 66).
Other FCA test case updates
Hiscox’s preliminary 2020 results state that its reputation has suffered following the FCA test case. See: Hiscox admits ‘brand damage’ as it begins to pay BI claims.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—types of insurance
Life insurance
The ABI has published figures, stating insurers paid £202m in life insurance policies in 2020 to families of those who have died from coronavirus. Approximately £550,000 per day was paid. This compares to £5.6bn paid in 2019 under all types of protection policies.
See: LNB News 18/03/2021 34.
Motor insurance
The ABI has published figures stating that there were 19% fewer motor insurance claims in 2020. While the total amount paid fell, the average personal injury claim rose by 13%. The number of total claims is 'unsurprising' due to the coronavirus lockdowns, which led to fewer motor vehicle journeys.
See: LNB News 12/03/2021 20.
Trade credit
The government has confirmed as part of its Spring Budget 2021 that the effects of the Trade Credit Reinsurance scheme will continue to be reviewed. The scheme is currently scheduled to end on 30 June 2021 but the government has said it will continue to evaluate whether further interventions after that date will be necessary.
See: LNB News 03/03/2021 82.
Following this, the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) has updated its guidance on trade credit insurance during the coronavirus pandemic. The guidance provides practical advice and a checklist with considerations for discussions with brokers and insurers when seeking trade credit insurance.
See: LNB News 24/03/2021 82.
Film and TV production
The government has announced that it will extend the £500m Film and TV Production Restart Scheme for a further six months until 31 December 2021 to support the UK screen production industry.
See: LNB News 03/03/2021 114.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—cases and decisions
Disease clauses
In Rockliffe Hall Ltd v Travelers Insurance Company Ltd, [2021] EWHC 412 (Comm), the High Court considered one of many topical insurance issues left unresolved by the FCA test case, namely whether there was cover for losses under a policy with a ‘closed list’ disease clause. The policy in question provided cover against the outbreak of a range of infectious diseases, including ‘Plague’ but not COVID-19.
Martyn Naylor, barrister at 4 Pump Court Chambers, who was instructed as junior counsel in the Supreme Court ‘test case’ considers this decision in: COVID-19 and business interruption insurance—cover for ‘Plague’ (Rockliffe Hall v Travelers Insurance).
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—international
Republic of Ireland
FBD Insurance plc said that it has set aside €65m to pay out on business interruption insurance claims made by pubs forced to close during the country’s national coronavirus lockdown, after it decided not to appeal a High Court ruling. See: Ireland—FBD sets aside €65m after business interruption court loss.
Spain
Miguel Torres, partner at Martínez-Echevarría & Rivera Abogados and José Umbert, partner at Zelle LLP consider a recent judgment from a Court of Appeal in Spain shows that the outcome of coverage disputes over coronavirus BI insurance losses in civil law jurisdictions may be different from what would be expected in a common law country. See: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—insurance issues to watch in civil law countries (Procuradora v SegurCaxia Adeslas).
Brexit
Brexit—financial services
— Britain and the EU have finalised the technical elements for a memorandum of understanding that sets out how the two sides will coordinate financial services regulation. See: UK, EU agree to financial services regulatory arrangement.
— the House of Commons Treasury Committee has published written evidence submitted by the FCA as part of the Committee’s inquiry into the future of financial services. The FCA discusses opportunities for the UK’s financial services sector and the development and scrutiny of financial services policy making after Brexit, and the current challenges facing regulators. See: LNB News 03/03/2021 67.
— the House of Commons Treasury Committee has published responses to its call for evidence on the future of financial services, including a detailed submission by the Bank of England (BoE) (including the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)). The BoE says it is committed to maintaining strong standards, although leaving the EU presents an opportunity to tailor the UK’s approach to financial services policy and regulation. See: LNB News 24/03/2021 32.
Cases and decisions
Supplier of services
The Court of Justice of the European Union has handed down its highly anticipated judgment in X v Kuoni, C-578/19. The ECJ had been asked by the Supreme Court to consider the scope of the defence set out in Article 5(2) of the Package Travel Directive. The court was broadly in agreement with the position adopted by Advocate General Szpunar in the opinion he provided in this case last year. In response to the questions referred by the Supreme Court, the court has set out that an employee is not a supplier of services, and that an organiser can be liable for the actions of a supplier’s employee where those actions constitute improper or non-performance of an obligation under a package travel contract. The acts of an employee are not events which can be ‘foreseen or forestalled’ and therefore cannot exclude a travel operator from liability.
Spencer Turner, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk considers this decision in News Analysis: Court of Justice hands down judgment on ‘foreseeability defence’ for deliberate acts of hotel employees (X v Kuoni Travel).
Interpreting EU law
— Patrick Vincent QC, Cressida Mawdesley-Thomas, Philip Mead and Richard Viney, all of 12 Kings Bench Walk, appeared in the cases of Greenaway & Rocks v Covea Insurance and others case numbers QB-2019–001218 & QB-2019–001217 (the decisions will follow), in which Mr Justice Martin Spencer considered how the domestic court is to interpret retained EU law. It was agreed that this was a case which, pre-Brexit, would have almost certainly been referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for a preliminary ruling. Patrick Vincent QC and Cressida Mawdesley-Thomas consider this decision and its implications in News Analysis: No more CJEU references—the practical implications (Greenaway & Rocks v Covea Insurance and others).
— in Q-GmbH v Finanzamt Z, case number C-907/19, the CJEU considered multiple services provided to insurance companies might not qualify for a European value-added tax exemption if they are categorised as a single supply in a potential setback for an insurance product developer. See: Single supplies of insurance services are taxable, ECJ rules (Q-GmbH v Finanzamt Z).
Duty of care
Multiplex Construction Europe Ltd v Bathgate Realisations Civil Engineering Ltd & others, [2021] EWHC 590 (TCC) provides a detailed consideration of the authorities relating to an assumption of responsibility, applying the same to those providing design checks or other design services in the construction industry. The decision will be a relief to those insuring construction professionals, as the independent checker was held not to have owed the main contractor a duty of care. It confirms that courts will be slow to impose such tortious duties in a large construction project, where the parties have deliberately entered into a series of complex contractual relationships. It was held to be inconceivable that the design checker would have voluntarily assumed an unlimited responsibility to the main contractor on such a highly complicated project, or to any other party involved in that project other than the one with whom they were in a direct contractual relationship.
Georgia Whiting, barrister at 4 King’s Bench Walk considers this decision in News Analysis: Duties of care in respect of design professionals (Multiplex v Bathgate).
Marine cargo and brokers’ negligence
In ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc and others, [2021] EWHC 442 (Comm) the court held that the claimant bank’s marine cargo insurance provided credit risk cover for losses of approximately £33.5m incurred when two of the world’s largest cocoa traders collapsed. The claim succeeded against 12 of the 14 defendant underwriters. Insofar as the claimant could not recover against two underwriters (by reason of an estoppel) the claimant succeeded against its brokers who had failed to procure the insurance the claimant required. The brokers had, on any view, breached their duty to obtain cover which clearly and indisputably met their client’s needs and protected it from an unnecessary risk of litigation. The Commercial Court’s decision is a cautionary tale for the marine insurance market—the underwriters and brokers were liable, between them, for all the claimant’s loss in circumstances where the cover claimed was unprecedented in the market. The decision of Mr Justice Jacobs also offers important guidance to practitioners on the care required when drafting a statement of case.
Julia Gibbon, barrister, at 7 King’s Bench Walk considers this decision in News Analysis: Cargo cover, credit risks and brokers’ negligence (ABN v RSA).
Certificates of insurance
In Sehayek v Amtrust Europe, [2021] EWHC 495 (TCC), the court considered preliminary issues in a claim made against a Local Authority Building Control New Homes Structural Warranty insurance policy. The homeowners had purchased a newly built penthouse apartment from Grove End Gardens Ltd, but the certificate of insurance named the ‘developer’ as Dekra Developments Ltd (a company associated with Grove End Gardens Ltd to the extent the claimants observed that both companies were owned and operated by common directors and shareholders). The underwriter defended the action on the basis that the policy definition of ‘developer’ required the homeowners to have purchased the property from the developer named on the certificate of insurance. The claimant argued that the court should read the name on the certificate of insurance to encompass ‘associated companies’ as a matter of construction or implied terms. Alternatively, the claimants raised ‘fallback’ claims in waiver and estoppel that the underwriter’s conduct (a) when issuing the policy, and (b) handling the claim, denied it from raising the developer issue by way of defence. The court dismissed the claimants’ arguments in the entirety, thereby dismissing the action.
Richard Marshall, partner at Shoosmiths LLP considers this decision in News Analysis: Check the certificate of insurance—the importance of getting the entities right (Sehayek v Amtrust Europe).
Insurance arbitration
It is not unusual for claims in respect of or arising out of contracts to be pursued by a party which was not in fact a party to the contract in question, but rather has rights derived from that contract. A common situation is where an insurer has indemnified its assured and then seeks by way of assignment to pursue its assured’s claim against its counterparty under the contract. It is well-established law that an insurer in such a situation must advance the claim in accordance with whatever forum clause is contained within the contract. In this case, the commercial court was asked on an appeal against an arbitrator’s award under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) to determine whether a failure by a party deriving rights from the contract to comply with the applicable forum clause gave rise to a liability for equitable compensation. That question had not previously been determined by the courts. The judge held that such a failure did give rise to a liability for equitable compensation.
Paul Toms, barrister at Quadrant Chambers considers this decision, which may be of interest to shipping and (re)insurance practitioners, in News Analysis: Equitable compensation for failure to comply with arbitration clause (Argos Pereira España v Athenian Marine Ltd, M/V ‘Frio Dolphin’).
Types of insurance
Professional indemnity insurance
HMRC has launched a consultation on raising standards in the tax advice market. The consultation seeks views on a definition of tax advice and the introduction for a requirement for tax advisers to have professional indemnity insurance. The consultation closes at 11.45 pm on 15 June 2021.
See: LNB News 23/03/2021 106.
The CLC has published the findings of a pan-industry survey of around 1,000 firms. The findings explain that significant cost increases and new restrictions on professional indemnity (PI) insurance are preventing companies from embracing projects and create risks of building safety work being delayed. The findings also explain that due to restrictions on cover and limits being placed on companies from insurance firms, companies often have to change the type of work they do.
See: LNB News 30/03/2021 86.
The Construction Industry Council (CIC) has commented on the findings in insurance broker PolicyBee’s annual Claims Report that architects made 38% of all professional indemnity (PI) claims in 2020, despite making up just 6% of all policies. The CIC says that this is a reminder of how important it is for those in the construction and architecture sector to secure insurance cover. Concerns over cladding on buildings since the Grenfell tragedy have led insurers to consider construction a high-risk sector, with premiums and excesses having risen by 400% in some cases, making it difficult for architects to find adequate indemnity cover.
See: LNB News 30/03/2021 81.
Directors & Officers insurance
A rapid rise in insolvencies is expected at the end of March 2021.
James Denison and Charles Boyne, both partners at Weightmans consider what you need to know and how to prepare in News Analysis: Corporate insolvencies and D&O risk.
Construction
The Home Office has published its response to the fire safety consultation which ran from July to October 2020. The government plans to legislate through the Building Safety Bill, Fire Safety Bill, deliver new regulations through Article 24 Fire Safety Order and introduce changes to the way building control bodies and fire rescue services interact. The consultation aimed to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations and strengthen regulation around fire safety. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 108.
If you are subscribed to Lexis®Webinars, you can watch Insurance in construction (2020) on demand, which looks at insurance and construction in the context of liability for building defects related to fire safety, featuring Paul Lowe, partner at Weightmans and Paul Stockhill, partner at Penningtons Manches Cooper.
Civil Liability Act 2018
— The Civil Procedure Rule Committee and Ministry of Justice published amendments to the Civil Liability Act 2018 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021, The Civil Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, SI 2021/196 and Practice Direction update 129. The amendments introduce the Pre-Action Protocol for Personal Injury Claims Below the Small Claims Limit in Road Traffic Accidents (the Protocol) and increase the small claims track (SCT) limit to £5,000 for pain, suffering and loss of amenity (PSLA) for road traffic accidents (RTAs). Cressida Mawdesley-Thomas, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk, discusses the developments. See News Analysis: The whiplash reforms—key features and practical implications of the ‘new protocol’.
— the House of Lords Secondary Legislation Select Committee (SLSC) has produced a report in relation to the upcoming changes to recovery and civil procedure for road traffic accident-related whiplash injuries. See: LNB News 24/03/2021 18.
— Provision is made in SI 2021/326 to specify the description of the persons regulated by the FCA under section 9 of the Civil Liability Act 2018, in order to give effect to the restrictions on the settlement of whiplash claims, provided for in that Act in England and Wales. These Regulations come into force on 31 May 2021. See: LNB News 19/03/2021 5.
Market practice
Chartered Insurance Institute
The Chartered Insurance Institute said that brokers that use insurers without a financial strength rating should potentially pay higher levies to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
See: CII suggests levy increase for unrated insurers.
Lloyd’s Market Association
This month, the Lloyd's Market Association has:
— in conjunction with the Joint Rig Committee and Joint Energy Claims Group, launched a consultation to request comments on a suite of endorsements relating to the Energy Exploration and Development, August 1986 Form. The consultation will remain open until 11 May 2021. See: LNB News 10/03/2021 48.
— in conjunction with the Aviation Committees of the LMA, IUA, LIIBA and HFW have updated clause AVS103 (50/50 Provisional Claims Settlement Clause) to reflect the end of LIBOR at the end of 2021. The LMS warn practitioners to note that due to the end of LIBOR, any policy which contains AVS103 may need to be reviewed. See: LNB News 17/03/2021 76.
— published guidance on the value measures reporting requirements set out in the FCA’s policy statement PS20/9. The requirements take effect on 1 July 2021. See: LNB News 05/03/2021 64.
Lloyd's of London
This month, Lloyd's of London has:
— published the first version of its Core Data Record (CDR), which will enable standardised, quality data to flow through the Lloyd's market. A consultation on the CDR has also been published to seek input, in order to advance and refine the CDR. See: LNB News 11/03/2021 36.
— announced a partnership with Bounce, to launch a parametric earthquake insurance policy in New Zealand. The technology will use real-time GeoNet data to pay policyholders within five days of a strong earthquake. See: LNB News 23/03/2021 99.
International Underwriting Association
The International Underwriting Association has published a new good practice guide for delegated authorities. The guide highlights concerns for insurers in assessing new coverholders and managing new binding authorities. It also considers delegated authorities in respect of claims (including run-off claims) and complaints, with an emphasis on client experience. The guide has been updated to reflect the implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive, the FCA review of the general insurance distribution change, and changes as a result of the UK leaving the EU.
See: LNB News 30/03/2021 58.
Regulation
Financial Conduct Authority
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has:
— published an update on the implementation period for any rules arising from its consultation CP20/19 on general insurance pricing practices. In the consultation, the FCA proposed to give firms four months to implement any rules it might make. Following feedback, the FCA plans to give until the end of September 2021 for the systems and controls rules and product governance rules, and until the end of 2021 for the pricing, auto-renewal and reporting requirements. See: LNB News 23/03/2021 73.
— in conjunction with the BoE and PRA have published a shared policy summary (namely PS6/21, CP29/19, DP1/18 Operational resilience: Impact tolerances for important business services) and co-ordinated policy statements (PSs) and consultation papers (CPs) on new requirements to strengthen operational resilience in the financial services sector. Building the operational resilience of firms and financial market infrastructures (FMIs) is a shared priority for the three supervisory authorities. The co-ordinated PSs and CPs build on the concepts set out in the operational resilience discussion paper published by the authorities in 2020, addressing many of the proposed policy changes based on the responses the authorities received. See: LNB News 29/03/2021 116.
Prudential Regulation Authority
— the PRA has published policy statement PS2/21, setting out its Solvency II expectations for the work of external auditors on the matching adjustment. It provides feedback to responses to consultation paper CP11/20 and contains the PRA’s final policy in the form of an updated supervisory statement SS11/16 ‘Solvency II: External audit of, and responsibilities of the governing body in relation to, the public disclosure requirement’. See: LNB News 18/03/2021 84.
— the deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and CEO of the PRA, Sam Woods, has delivered a speech to the ABI in which he discussed proposed post-Brexit reforms to the architecture of financial regulation, and the review of Solvency II. Woods argued that, post-Brexit, the UK should make changes to tailor regulation so it fits its market better and is more efficient and coherent. To that end, Woods argued, it is better that detailed rules are placed into the PRA’s rulebook rather than set out in statute. See: LNB News 16/03/2021 68.
EIOPA
This month, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has:
— published answers, provided by the European Commission, to a series of Q&As regarding the legal interpretation of provisions of the Insurance Distribution Directive (EU) 2016/97 (EU IDD) and its implementing measures. See: LNB News 23/03/2021 104.
— completed its analysis of all published general good rules on registration and professional and organisational requirements that could potentially be non-compliant with the EU IDD. See: LNB News 29/03/2021 109.
— announced it exchanged letters with Japan’s Financial Services Agency on co-operation in the area of insurance regulation and supervision to promote mutual understanding, exchange of information and technical assistance between the two authorities. See: LNB News 02/03/2021 51.
— launched a Europe-wide comparative study on non-life underwriting risk in internal models. The study’s objective is to analyse the relative positioning of non-life internal models and to provide a European perspective for their risk profile developments over the time horizon of five years. The data collection phase starts with the launch of the study and ends on 15 September 2021. See: LNB News 01/03/2021 94.
International Association of Insurance Supervisors
This month, the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) has:
— developed a draft Application Paper on macroprudential supervision, which aims to help with the practical application of the supervisory material related to macroprudential supervision in Insurance Core Principle (ICP) 24. Feedback is sought by 7 May 2021. See: LNB News 18/03/2021 104.
— announced that it has completed the first year of monitoring for the Insurance Capital Standard (ICS), stating it has been successful and had seen strong participation and engagement from insurance groups. See: LNB News 09/03/2021 55.
Insurance Europe
This month, Insurance Europe (IE) has
— responded to the EIOPA’s questionnaire on a supervisory statement on the own risk and solvency assessment (ORSA) in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. IE says that while some of the examples of what to take into account in the ORSA are appreciated, as they provide some insight into the supervisory view, they do not require a separate supervisory statement. See: LNB News 15/03/2021 57.
— published its response to the EIOPA discussion paper on a potential methodology to include climate change in the Solvency II natural catastrophe standard formula. See: LNB News 01/03/2021 24.
— published its response to a discussion paper by the EIOPA on non-life underwriting and pricing in light of climate change. IE calls on EIOPA to prioritise prevention, risk reduction and resilience building over pricing when considering the issues involved. See: LNB News 05/03/2021 81.
— published a position paper setting out its views on the advice provided by the EIOPA to the European Commission on the review of the Solvency II regulatory framework. IE says that the Solvency II review will only have a positive impact on the EU economy if the Commission’s proposals deviate from the EIOPA advice, and the paper outlines IE’s four recommended priorities for the review. See: LNB News 16/03/2021 44.
International
Republic of Ireland
Ireland’s Judicial Council have voted in favour of new legal guidelines that will reduce personal injury payouts, as part of a wider programme of insurance reform that the government hopes will drive down the cost of cover.
See: Ireland issues personal injury rules amid insurance reform.
Catastrophe bonds
An insurance investment vehicle that could pay out up to $US 3m in aid cover following a major volcanic eruption has been launched on behalf of a humanitarian charity.
See: Catastrophe bonds for volcano eruptions to cover $US 3m in aid.
USA
HM Treasury, the US Department of the Treasury and the Office of the US Trade Representative have issued a joint statement following the first Joint Committee meeting under the Bilateral Agreement between the US and the UK on Prudential Measures regarding Insurance and Reinsurance. The joint statement outlines the key topics discussed at the meeting, which was held on 25 March 2021.
See: LNB News 30/03/2021 72.
Useful information
