Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—January 2021

Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—January 2021
Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • FCA business interruption test case
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus—Association of British Insurers
  • Coronavirus—Financial Conduct Authority
  • Coronavirus—other Insurance & Reinsurance updates
  • Coronavirus—international updates
  • Brexit
  • The European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights includes coverage of the Supreme Court’s decision in the FCA business interruption test case; updates relating to coronavirus (COVID-19); Brexit; analyses of the latest cases and decisions, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More