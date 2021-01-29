- Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—January 2021
- In this issue:
- FCA business interruption test case
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus—Association of British Insurers
- Coronavirus—Financial Conduct Authority
- Coronavirus—other Insurance & Reinsurance updates
- Coronavirus—international updates
- Brexit
- The European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Implications of the TCA for insurance and financial services
- Memoranda of understanding
- Temporary permissions regime
- Equivalence framework
- Brexit transition guidance
- Brexit—EIOPA
- Gibraltar passporting arrangements
- Health insurance
- Brexit—personal injury
- Climate change
- Climate-related disclosures
- Types of insurance
- Professional indemnity insurance
- Property insurance
- Cases and decisions
- Third parties rights against insurers
- Aggregation
- Incorporation of a charter ‘insurance code’ into bills of lading
- Jurisdiction
- Market practice
- Lloyd's of London
- Lloyd’s Market Association
- International Underwriting Association
- Regulation
- Financial Conduct Authority
- Prudential Regulation Authority
- European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
- International Association of Insurance Supervisors
- Insurance Europe
- Other Insurance & Reinsurance updates
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated timelines and checklists
- Dates for your diary
- Case trackers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit
This month’s edition of Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights includes coverage of the Supreme Court’s decision in the FCA business interruption test case; updates relating to coronavirus (COVID-19); Brexit; analyses of the latest cases and decisions, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past month.
