- Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—December 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA business interruption test case
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Association of British Insurers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—other updates
- Brexit
- Brexit—Financial Conduct Authority
- Brexit—financial services
- New Brexit transition hub
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Climate change
- Bank of England
- EIOPA
- ESMA
- Market updates
- Cases and decisions
- Human Rights Act 1998
- Motor insurance
- Employer’s liability—material non-disclosure
- Portfolio transfers
- Insurance arbitration
- Market practice
- Lloyd's Market Association
- Insurance & Reinsurance updates—Republic of Ireland
- Other Insurance & Reinsurance updates
- Regulation
- Financial Conduct Authority
- Prudential Regulation Authority
- Bank of England
- EIOPA
- International Association of Insurance Supervisors
- Insurance Europe
- Other regulatory updates
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Updated precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Case trackers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit
- Access news, practical guidance and Q&As from across Practice Areas in one place
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dispute Resolution Blog
This month’s edition of Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights includes coverage of the FCA business interruption test case Supreme Court appeal; updates relating to coronavirus (COVID-19); Brexit; the latest cases and decisions, regulatory developments, including coverage of EIOPA’s opinion on the Solvency II 2020 review, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past month.
