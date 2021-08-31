menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Monthly highlights

Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—August 2021

Published on: 31 августа 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights—August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • FCA business interruption test case
  • Financial Conduct Authority
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurance & Reinsurance updates
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—insurance litigation
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—reinsurance updates
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—international updates
  • Climate change
    • More...

Article summary

This month’s edition of Insurance & Reinsurance monthly highlights includes updates relating to the FCA test case; coronavirus (COVID-19); Brexit; analyses of the latest cases and decisions, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More