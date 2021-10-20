Insurance premium rebates were not taxable receipts (Medical Defence Union v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In The Medical Defence Union Ltd v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) allowed the taxpayer company’s appeal, holding that adjustments to an insurance premium were not taxable in the hands of the company. The sums received by the company from the insurer were refunds of amounts originally paid to the insurer by the company and which would be retained by the company for the mutual benefit of its members. or to read the full analysis.