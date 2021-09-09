LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Insurance Fraud Bureau links to register to tackle scams

Published on: 09 September 2021
Law360, London: The Insurance Fraud Bureau has linked its Insurance Fraud Register with the Insurance Fraud Intelligence Hub, a move it says could make the investigation services it provides to the sector more efficient.

