Insurance Europe says EU should minimise green finance rules

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Insurance Europe urged the EU on 12 September 2022 to consider using existing human rights laws instead of introducing more measures to tackle sustainable finance, opposing 'overly prescriptive' minimum standards to help investors assess a project's green bona fides. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

