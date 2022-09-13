Insurance Europe says EU should minimise green finance rules

Law360, London: Insurance Europe urged the EU on 12 September 2022 to consider using existing human rights laws instead of introducing more measures to tackle sustainable finance, opposing 'overly prescriptive' minimum standards to help investors assess a project's green bona fides.
