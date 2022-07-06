LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Regulation of insurance / GDPR

Legal News

Insurance Europe calls for consistency in GDPR fines

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Insurance Europe calls for consistency in GDPR fines

Article summary

Law360, London: Insurance Europe urged the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on 5 July 2022 to be consistent in its guidelines for supervisory authorities in the EU that impose fines on institutions that breach the data protection regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Q&As