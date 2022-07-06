Insurance Europe calls for consistency in GDPR fines

Law360, London: Insurance Europe urged the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on 5 July 2022 to be consistent in its guidelines for supervisory authorities in the EU that impose fines on institutions that breach the data protection regulation.
