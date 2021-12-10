LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Insurance—coverholders, limitation and summary judgment (Elite Insurance v BCR Legal)

Published on: 10 December 2021
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Commercial Court dismissed an application for strike out or summary judgment on parts of a claim brought by an insurer (Elite) against one of its former coverholders (BCR). BCR relied on a limitation defence, arguing that Elite was bound to the relevant insurance policies more than six years before the claim was issued, with the result that the claim was time-barred. The court held that, even though BCR’s limitation defence appeared to be ‘very strong’, the high burden for strike out or summary judgment was nevertheless not met. The court also considered whether property inspections fell within the scope of certain ‘Regulated Activities’ carried out by an Appointed Representative. The court held that the definition of ‘Regulated Activities’ may be wide enough to include inspections and, again, this was a matter which would have to be determined at trial. Written by Martyn Naylor, barrister at 4 Pump Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

