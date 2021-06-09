menu-search
Insurance brokers urged to consider climate litigation risks

Published on: 09 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Insurance brokers in Britain should play a vital role in assessing the exposure of their clients to potential litigation for shortcomings in their policies to tackle climate change, the London and International Insurance Brokers' Association (LIIBA) said in a report dated 8 June 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

