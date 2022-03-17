- Insurable interest and section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015 (Quadra Commodities SA v XL Insurance Company SE and others)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- Claims under IA 2015, s 13A
- What was the background?
- What issues were before the court?
- What did the court decide?
- What did the court decide on the existence of the goods?
- What did the court decide on insurable interest?
- Did the claimant have an insurable interest through its part payment for the goods under its purchase contracts?
- Did the claimant had an insurable interest in goods covered by the through the existence of warehouse receipts?
- Did the claimant have a proprietary interest as an owner in common of a share of the undivided bulk of grains in storage, under SGA 1979, s 20A?
- What did the court decide on whether the goods were lost by an insured peril?
- What did the court decide on the claim for damages pursuant to IA 2015, s 13A?
- Case details
Article summary
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The case provides clarity on a number of issues concerning insurance over commodities inventory that may be of interest to those involved in aggregating, financing, storing and trading commodities. In particular, the case provides useful guidance as to what constitutes an insurable interest in goods. The court held that the assured had an insurable interest in goods by virtue of having part paid under contracts for the purchase of those goods, even though title had not transferred to the assured. The court also held that the assured had an immediate right to possession of the goods based on warehouse receipts and that this too was sufficient to establish that the assured had an insurable interest. The case clarifies the position as to the circumstances in which section 20A of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (SGA 1979) applies. In particular, it deals with the level of precision by which a commingled bulk must be identified in a purchase contract or other agreement (eg upon presentation of warehouse receipts) in order to enable the buyer to take title to a quantity of unascertained goods that forms part of that bulk. Finally, the case also considered, for the first time, the application of section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015 (IA 2015) to insurers’ conduct and whether, on the facts of the case, the insurers failed to process and deal with the claim within a reasonable time. Written by Elizabeth Farrell, partner, Reed Smith LLP.
