Insurable interest and section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015 (Quadra Commodities SA v XL Insurance Company SE and others)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The case provides clarity on a number of issues concerning insurance over commodities inventory that may be of interest to those involved in aggregating, financing, storing and trading commodities. In particular, the case provides useful guidance as to what constitutes an insurable interest in goods. The court held that the assured had an insurable interest in goods by virtue of having part paid under contracts for the purchase of those goods, even though title had not transferred to the assured. The court also held that the assured had an immediate right to possession of the goods based on warehouse receipts and that this too was sufficient to establish that the assured had an insurable interest. The case clarifies the position as to the circumstances in which section 20A of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (SGA 1979) applies. In particular, it deals with the level of precision by which a commingled bulk must be identified in a purchase contract or other agreement (eg upon presentation of warehouse receipts) in order to enable the buyer to take title to a quantity of unascertained goods that forms part of that bulk. Finally, the case also considered, for the first time, the application of section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015 (IA 2015) to insurers’ conduct and whether, on the facts of the case, the insurers failed to process and deal with the claim within a reasonable time. Written by Elizabeth Farrell, partner, Reed Smith LLP. or to read the full analysis.