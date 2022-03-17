LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance / Insurance contracts

Legal News

Insurable interest and section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015 (Quadra Commodities SA v XL Insurance Company SE and others)

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurable interest and section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015 (Quadra Commodities SA v XL Insurance Company SE and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Claims under IA 2015, s 13A
  • What was the background?
  • What issues were before the court?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What did the court decide on the existence of the goods?
  • What did the court decide on insurable interest?
  • Did the claimant have an insurable interest through its part payment for the goods under its purchase contracts?
  • Did the claimant had an insurable interest in goods covered by the through the existence of warehouse receipts?
    • More...

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The case provides clarity on a number of issues concerning insurance over commodities inventory that may be of interest to those involved in aggregating, financing, storing and trading commodities. In particular, the case provides useful guidance as to what constitutes an insurable interest in goods. The court held that the assured had an insurable interest in goods by virtue of having part paid under contracts for the purchase of those goods, even though title had not transferred to the assured. The court also held that the assured had an immediate right to possession of the goods based on warehouse receipts and that this too was sufficient to establish that the assured had an insurable interest. The case clarifies the position as to the circumstances in which section 20A of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (SGA 1979) applies. In particular, it deals with the level of precision by which a commingled bulk must be identified in a purchase contract or other agreement (eg upon presentation of warehouse receipts) in order to enable the buyer to take title to a quantity of unascertained goods that forms part of that bulk. Finally, the case also considered, for the first time, the application of section 13A of the Insurance Act 2015 (IA 2015) to insurers’ conduct and whether, on the facts of the case, the insurers failed to process and deal with the claim within a reasonable time. Written by Elizabeth Farrell, partner, Reed Smith LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
2 Precedents