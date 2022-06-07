Insufficient media saved the phone hack claim? (Various Claimants v MGN Ltd)

Article summary

Information Law: This is the latest instalment of the Mirror Newspapers phone hacking litigation. Currently, more than 80 individual claims are progressing towards a third trial which was scheduled to start around May 2023 and a case management conference was listed to be heard on 3 and 4 February 2022. The defendant is MGN Ltd (MGN), the publishers of Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. On 28 January 2022, without notice, MGN issued and served applications for summary judgment in 23 claims stating that the entire claim or part of each claim was statute-barred because of section 32(1)(b) of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980). The court heard six of the applications. The court put the claimants to inquiry to ascertain if they would have picked up on some of the pre-trial and trial media coverage of the Gulati v MGN case. The court concluded that the scale of phone hacking had been unclear until after the Gulati judgment and therefore decided that there was ‘real doubt’ that it would be appropriate to determine the issue on a summary basis. Written by Dominic Walker, Media Law Solicitor at JMW Solicitors LLP. or to read the full analysis.