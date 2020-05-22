Insufficient consideration in bankruptcy proceedings (Go Capital Ltd v Phull)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Briggs held that a bankruptcy petition was flawed for a number of reasons, including that (i) there was a triable issue that the document relied on was forged, (ii) the document was not a deed, and (iii) there was no consideration moving from the petitioner, but (iv) despite the judge’s ‘grave misgivings’ about the efficacy of the overall transaction, there was no triable issue that the document was a sham. The case is an example to practitioners and would-be petitioners of the risks and consequences of using bankruptcy petitions to put pressure on other parties to make payment. The decision also offers some guidance on the potential pitfalls of remote bankruptcy hearings, and supports the recent guidance given by Mr Justice Mann on the use of electronic bundles in remote hearings. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers. or to read the full analysis.