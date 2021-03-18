Insolvent party may participate in litigation despite not paying costs order (Quadra v International Bank of St Petersburg)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court declined to make a debarring order sought by the claimant against the defendant for failure to comply with a costs order. There were several reasons why the application was unsuccessful including that the court would benefit from the bank’s ongoing involvement in the case and there was a real question as to whether the bank could actually pay the costs order under Russian law. The court also considered that the application represented undesirable satellite litigation. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager, at Total Legal Solutions. or to read the full analysis.