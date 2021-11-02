- Insolvency and the rule against double proof (Lehman Bros Holdings (in administration))
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The judge-made rule against double proof in an insolvent estate (sometimes referred to as the rule against receipt of two dividends) is not immutable. It has now been modified to avoid potential unfairness caused by its rigid application in a particular situation. Where (1) a surety has made a part payment of a debt owed by the insolvent principal debtor and, crucially, (2) released its right to an indemnity against that principal debtor then, notwithstanding that the creditor has not recovered payment of its debt in full, the creditor must, when proving in the insolvent estate, give credit for the part payment made by the surety. Written by James Morgan QC, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers.
