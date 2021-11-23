LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Insolvency litigation / Claims by an insolvent estate or its insolvency office-holder

Legal News

Insolvency office-holder assignments of causes of action (Re Edengate Homes (Butley Hall) Ltd (in liquidation))

Published on: 23 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Insolvency office-holder assignments of causes of action (Re Edengate Homes (Butley Hall) Ltd (in liquidation))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The question faced by the court in this judgment was whether a liquidator—who had assigned a cause of action to a litigation funder—ought first to have offered to assign the cause of action to the proposed defendants. The liquidator’s decision not to do so was challenged by the company’s director under section 168(5) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986); a further question for the court was whether the director had standing in any event to challenge the assignment. Written by Joseph Curl QC of 9 Stone Buildings, who acted for the liquidator and the company in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

