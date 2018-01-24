- Insolvency, Member States and freedom of establishment (Polbud—Wykonawstwo sp zoo, in liquidation)
- Original news
- What is the background to the case and what issues arising within it are pertinent to insolvency professionals?
- What were the main legal arguments raised?
- What did the Court of Justice decide, and why?
- What are the practical implications of this case for insolvency lawyers advising their clients?
- To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law?
- To what extent is the judgment unhelpful, and what practical lessons are there to be learned?
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: What is the court’s approach to freedom of establishment in the context of an insolvency where there is a transfer of a company’s registered office from one Member State to another? Frances Coulson, partner at Moon Beever, comments on a ruling from the Court of Justice of the EU which confirms that all measures which prohibit, impede or render less attractive the exercise of freedom of establishment must be considered to be restrictions on that freedom.
