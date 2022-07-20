LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Insolvency litigation and funding—can the court limit relief to the amount required to place the company ‘on the cusp’ of solvency? (Re P G D Ltd)

Published on: 20 July 2022
  • Insolvency litigation and funding—can the court limit relief to the amount required to place the company ‘on the cusp’ of solvency? (Re P G D Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In this decision, Mr Justice Zacaroli considered whether it was possible and/or appropriate to limit the quantum of relief granted in insolvency litigation to the amount required to pay the liquidation debts, costs and expenses where the claim had been assigned to a third-party litigation funder. Zacaroli J held it was not clear whether the court possessed the power to do so but, even if the jurisdiction did exist, it should not be exercised to deny a third-party litigation funder innocent of any wrongdoing from the proceeds of the claim. Written by Paul Wright, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings, who appeared for the appellant in this case, led by Joseph Curl QC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

