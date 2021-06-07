menu-search
Legal News

Insolvency, challenges to a CVA, strike out, summary judgment (Nero Holdings v Ronald Young)

Published on: 07 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court dismissed the strike out and/or summary judgment application by Nero Holdings Ltd (NHL) to challenges under section 6 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) in relation to its company voluntary arrangement (CVA). The court firstly considered the basis for a strike out or summary judgment application before moving on to examine the arguments put forward by NHL as regards legitimate interest in the relief being sought, improper collateral purpose, abuse of process and pointless and wasteful litigation. Ultimately it rejected all these arguments. Written by Fred Satow, director at Quantuma Advisory Ltd. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

