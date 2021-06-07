Insolvency, challenges to a CVA, strike out, summary judgment (Nero Holdings v Ronald Young)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court dismissed the strike out and/or summary judgment application by Nero Holdings Ltd (NHL) to challenges under section 6 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) in relation to its company voluntary arrangement (CVA). The court firstly considered the basis for a strike out or summary judgment application before moving on to examine the arguments put forward by NHL as regards legitimate interest in the relief being sought, improper collateral purpose, abuse of process and pointless and wasteful litigation. Ultimately it rejected all these arguments. Written by Fred Satow, director at Quantuma Advisory Ltd.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements
Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect
Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made
Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.