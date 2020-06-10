Insolvency applications (procedure)—Constructive trusts imposed on sellers of land (Ezair v Conn)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The substantive issue in the case was whether a sub-purchaser could compel a seller to transfer land directly to it, by resorting to trust principles, at a time when the completion dates in the contract and subcontract had not passed. The court considered whether trust principles could override the terms of the contracts, and also whether any trust relationship at all existed between seller and sub-purchaser. or to read the full analysis.