INSOL protocol aims to reduce costs and administration by enabling recognition across borders

Published on: 18 July 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What is the legal effect of the protocol?
  • Who is the protocol aimed at, and when is it suggested it should be used?
  • How does the protocol interact with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) model law on insolvency and the Recast Regulation on Insolvency (EU) 2015/848?
  • What are the main proposals in the protocol?
  • What does this mean in practice for insolvency practitioners (IPs) dealing with individuals who have assets in several jurisdictions?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Alan Bennett, partner at Ashfords LLP, assesses the legal effect of the Protocol (the protocol) published by the International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals (INSOL) for international recognition of insolvency proceedings affecting natural persons, its main proposals, and how it interacts with other insolvency provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

