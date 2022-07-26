LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
INSOL Europe/LexisPSL research on implementation of EU Directive 2019/1023—Czech Republic

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Question 1: When did/will the new restructuring law come into force? What is/are the name of the new proceedings which comply with the EU Directive?
  • Question 2: Is court approval automatically required? Is court involvement possible during the course of the proceedings? (for eg to rule on short notice on conflicts regarding classes of creditors with voting rights, etc…)
  • Question 3: What are the entry criteria (ie must insolvency be proved)? Could you please define the entry criteria under your national legislation?
  • Question 4: Can foreign companies use the process?
  • Question 5: Does the debtor (ie company’s management) remain in possession or is an insolvency practitioner (or any other professional, in that case could you please specify) automatically appointed?
  • Question 6: Is there any moratorium on claims to protect the debtor during the process? What is the minimum and maximum length of the stay?
  • Question 7: Are creditors placed into classes for voting purposes? How are ‘affected creditors’ defined under your legislation?
  • Affected creditors
  • Classes of creditors
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article looks at how the Czech Republic has implemented Directive (EU) 2019/1023 as part of the Joint Project between INSOL Europe and Lexis®PSL to track implementation. Written by Kateřina Nováková, Ondřej Rathouský and by Dr Ernst Giese of GIESE & Partner, INSOL Europe Country co-ordinator. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

