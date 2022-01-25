LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring and insolvency—cross border

Legal News

INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’—paper published

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’—paper published
  • Introduction
  • Research areas
  • Key themes
  • Further reading
  • Panel discussion

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at the joint paper published by INSOL Europe and LexisPSL on How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country. This important research paper will help English insolvency practitioners to navigate the patchwork of recognition regimes in place across the EU Member States post Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More