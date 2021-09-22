INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Slovenia

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency Analysis: This article looks at how Slovenia would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state. In particular, it considers whether the English Part 26 scheme or Part 26A restructuring plan would be recognised in Slovenia. Written by Mag. Blaž Možina, head of office, Analysis and Research Office, Supreme Court of the Republic of Slovenia. or to read the full analysis.