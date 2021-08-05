INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Belgium

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article looks at how Belgium would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state. In particular, it considers whether the English Part 26 scheme or Part 26A restructuring plan would be recognised in Belgium. Written by Jan Ravelingien and Jari Vrebos at MVVP.
