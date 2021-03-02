Sign-in Help
INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Romania

Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Q1. Has your country adopted the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model law on Insolvency? If not, does it intend to do so in the near future?
  • Q2. What are your country’s private international law provisions for the recognition of insolvency proceedings commenced in countries outside of the EU Member States (ie Third Party States like the UK)?  
  • Q3. Would your country recognise an English scheme of arrangement (under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006)) or an English restructuring plan (under CA 2006, Pt 26A) now post-Brexit and on what basis? (eg Lugano Convention, Hague Convention, Rome I or other private international law rules).
  • INSOL Europe/LexisNexis table of ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: This article looks at how Romania would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state. In particular, it considers whether the English Part 26 scheme or Part 26A restructuring plan would be recognised in Romania. Written by the Romanian Country Coordinator for INSOL Europe, Cristina Ienciu at CITR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

