Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / Cross-border co-operation

Legal News

INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on 'How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Poland

INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on 'How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Poland
Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on 'How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Poland
  • Q1. Has your country adopted the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model law on Insolvency? If not, does it intend to do so in the near future?
  • Q2. What are your country’s private international law provisions for the recognition of insolvency proceedings commenced in countries outside of the EU Member States (ie Third Party States like the UK)?
  • Q3. Would your country recognise an English scheme of arrangement (under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006) or an English restructuring plan (under CA 2006, Pt 26A) now post-Brexit and on what basis? (eg Lugano Convention, Hague Convention, Rome I or other private international law rules)
  • INSOL Europe/LexisNexis table of ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency Analysis: This article looks at how Poland would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state. In particular, it considers whether the English Part 26 scheme or Part 26A restructuring plan would be recognised in Poland. Written by the Polish Country Coordinator for INSOL Europe, Michał Barłowski at Wardynski & Partners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More