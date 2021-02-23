Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / Cross-border co-operation

Legal News

INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Estonia

INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Estonia
Published on: 23 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Estonia
  • Q1. Has your country adopted the UNCITRAL Model law on Insolvency?
  • Q2. What are your country’s private international law provisions for the recognition of insolvency proceedings commenced in countries outside of the EU Member States (ie third party states like the UK)?
  • § 620. Recognition of court decisions of other foreign states in civil matters
  • § 621. Rule concerning enforcement of court decision of foreign state
  • § 622.  Petition for declaring court decision of foreign state enforceable
  • § 623. Order on declaring court decision of foreign state enforceable
  • § 624. Amendment or annulment of court decision declared to be subject to enforcement
  • § 625.  Filing of appeal against order
  • § 626. ompensation for damage caused to debtor
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: This article looks at how Estonia would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state. In particular, it considers whether the English Part 26 scheme or Part 26A restructuring plan would be recognised in Estonia. Written by the Estonian country coordinator for INSOL Europe, Signe Viimsalu (Ernst & Young Baltic AS, Estonia). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More