LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring and insolvency—cross border

Legal News

INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Romania

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Romania
  • INSOL Europe/LexisNexis research on implementation of the EU Directive
  • Question 1: When did/will the new restructuring law come into force? What is/are the name of the new proceedings which comply with the EU Directive?
  • Question 2: Is court approval automatically required? Is court involvement possible during the course of the proceedings? (for eg to rule on short notice on conflicts regarding classes of creditors with voting rights, etc…)
  • A: The Restructuring Agreement
  • B: The Composition Agreement
  • Question 3: What are the entry criteria (ie must insolvency be proved)? Could you please define the entry criteria under your national legislation?
  • Question 4: Can foreign companies use the process?
  • Question 5: Does the debtor (ie company’s management) remain in possession or is an insolvency practitioner (or any other professional, in that case could you please specify) automatically appointed?
  • Question 6: Is there any moratorium on claims to protect the debtor during the process? What is the minimum and maximum length of the stay?
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This article looks at how Romania has implemented Directive (EU) 2019/1023 as part of the Joint Project between INSOL Europe and Lexis®PSL to track implementation. Written by Cristina Lenciu (INSOL Europe’s Country co-ordinator for Romania) of CITR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More