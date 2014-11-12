Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / EC Regulation on Insolvency (archived)

Legal News

INSOL Europe: European Insolvency Regulation Case Register now available in Lexis®PSL

INSOL Europe: European Insolvency Regulation Case Register now available in Lexis®PSL
Published on: 12 November 2014
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • INSOL Europe: European Insolvency Regulation Case Register now available in Lexis®PSL
  • What is the INSOL Europe case register?
  • How do I access it?
  • How do I use and search the INSOL Europe case register?
  • What is INSOL Europe?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We provide links to the new look INSOL Europe: European Insolvency Regulation Case Register plus details of how to access and search the register. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More