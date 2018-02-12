Sign-in Help
INSOL Europe EC case register boosts Recast Regulation content

Published on: 12 February 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • INSOL Europe EC case register boosts Recast Regulation content
  • What is the INSOL Europe EC case register?
  • Why are case abstracts from other Member States helpful?
  • Which case abstracts are available on the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 848/2015?
  • How can I access the case register?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at six abstracts applying the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 848/2015 which have been uploaded to the INSOL Europe EC Case Register: one from Gibraltar, three from Germany and two from the Netherlands. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

