INSOL Europe EC case register adds Italian and German cases

Published on: 17 April 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • INSOL Europe EC case register adds Italian and German cases
  • What is the INSOL Europe EC case register?
  • Why are case abstracts from other Member States helpful?
  • New Italian case on COMI (centre of main interests)
  • New German case on opening main and secondary proceedings
  • How can I access the case register?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at two new abstracts applying the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 848/2015 which have been uploaded to the INSOL Europe EC Case Register: one from Italy and one from Germany. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

