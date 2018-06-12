Sign-in Help
INSOL Europe EC case register adds Austrian case (Niki Luftfahrt GmbH)

Published on: 12 June 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • What is the INSOL Europe EC case register?
  • Why are case abstracts from other Member States helpful?
  • New Austrian case on overturning a decision opening main proceedings
  • How can I access the case register?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at a new abstract from Austria applying the Recast Regulation on Insolvency 848/2015 which has been uploaded to the INSOL Europe EC Case Register. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

