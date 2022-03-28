LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Restructuring / Restructuring Plan

Legal News

INSOL Europe, Dublin panel—cross-border schemes and plans—how they work in different jurisdictions

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • INSOL Europe, Dublin panel—cross-border schemes and plans—how they work in different jurisdictions
  • Restructuring and Second Chance Directive
  • INSOL Europe, Dublin panel
  • Ireland (summary by Michael Murphy of McCann FitzGerald LLP)
  • Examinership
  • Statutory schemes of arrangement
  • Final word on Ireland
  • UK (summary by Kathy Stones of LexisPSL R&I)
  • Final word on UK
  • The Netherlands (summary by Marcel Groenewegen of CMS)
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A panel of experts at INSOL Europe’s 40th annual conference in Dublin compared and contrasted: (i) Irish examinership and schemes, (ii) UK restructuring plans and schemes, (iii) Dutch WHOA schemes and (iv) German StaRUG schemes. Written by panellists—Kathy Stones of LexisPSL (UK), Marcel Groenewegen of CMS (The Netherlands), Michael Murphy of McCann FitzGerald LLP (Ireland), Riaz Janjuah of White & Case LLP (Germany) and chair of the panel session, Chris Laughton of Mercer & Hole (UK). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents