- INSOL Europe, Dublin panel—cross-border schemes and plans—how they work in different jurisdictions
- Restructuring and Second Chance Directive
- INSOL Europe, Dublin panel
- Ireland (summary by Michael Murphy of McCann FitzGerald LLP)
- Examinership
- Statutory schemes of arrangement
- Final word on Ireland
- UK (summary by Kathy Stones of LexisPSL R&I)
- Final word on UK
- The Netherlands (summary by Marcel Groenewegen of CMS)
- Final word on the Netherlands
- Germany (summary by Riaz Janjuah of White & Case LLP)
- Eligibility
- Moratorium
- Restructuring plan-voting
- Cross-class cram-down
- Appointment of IP
- Jurisdiction test
- EU recognition
- Challenges
- Final word on Germany
- Concluding remarks (by chair, Chris Laughton of Mercer & Hole)
- Further research
Article summary
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A panel of experts at INSOL Europe’s 40th annual conference in Dublin compared and contrasted: (i) Irish examinership and schemes, (ii) UK restructuring plans and schemes, (iii) Dutch WHOA schemes and (iv) German StaRUG schemes. Written by panellists—Kathy Stones of LexisPSL (UK), Marcel Groenewegen of CMS (The Netherlands), Michael Murphy of McCann FitzGerald LLP (Ireland), Riaz Janjuah of White & Case LLP (Germany) and chair of the panel session, Chris Laughton of Mercer & Hole (UK).
