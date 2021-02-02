Sign-in Help
Insider trading suspects have a right to silence, ECJ rules

Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The EU’s highest court found on 2 February 2021 that the EU’s rules on market abuse and insider dealing must allow individuals facing potential criminal penalties the right to remain silent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

