Inquiry on combating fraud launched by MP’s to probe strength of justice system in tackling fraud

Published on: 06 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A parliamentary committee has launched an inquiry into the criminal justice system’s approach to combating fraud, after finding that a shortage of government resources has contributed to approximately £137b (US$182b) of scams in Britain every year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

