Inner House finds responding party failed to make effective jurisdictional challenge in adjudication (Hochtief v Maspero)

Construction analysis: The Inner House of the Court of Session found that the responding party in an adjudication had no defence to enforcement of the adjudicator's decision, where it had failed to make an effective challenge to the adjudicator's jurisdiction during the adjudication proceedings. Further, while the responding party argued that the adjudicator had determined issues that were beyond the scope of its jurisdiction, the court found that it had been necessary for the adjudicator to determine these points in order to resolve the dispute. Note that this judgment is dated 15 February 2021, but was not published on the Court of Session's website until 11 March 2021.