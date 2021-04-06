Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark and passing off disputes

Legal News

Injunctive relief refused while the claimants pay the defendants’ costs (Lifestyle Equities v Amazon)

Injunctive relief refused while the claimants pay the defendants’ costs (Lifestyle Equities v Amazon)
Published on: 06 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Injunctive relief refused while the claimants pay the defendants’ costs (Lifestyle Equities v Amazon)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: This judgment dealt with issues flowing from the judgment of Mr Justice Michael Green following the trial of liability in these proceedings. Prior to the start of the trial, Amazon had admitted trade mark infringement in relation to events that occurred prior to January 2019, when it put restrictions in place to prevent access to certain listings by UK and EU consumers. Following the trial, the judge dismissed the remainder of Lifestyle Equities’ claims. At a subsequent hearing, the judge rejected Lifestyle Equities’ application for injunctive relief in relation to the admitted infringements. He ordered that Amazon could recover 95% of its costs, with interim payments being made on account of those costs. He determined the interest rate due on those costs, both before and after judgment. Lastly, he granted Lifestyle Equities permission to appeal the judgment and the order made at the hearing. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate, at Fieldfisher LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More