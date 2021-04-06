Injunctive relief refused while the claimants pay the defendants’ costs (Lifestyle Equities v Amazon)

Article summary

IP analysis: This judgment dealt with issues flowing from the judgment of Mr Justice Michael Green following the trial of liability in these proceedings. Prior to the start of the trial, Amazon had admitted trade mark infringement in relation to events that occurred prior to January 2019, when it put restrictions in place to prevent access to certain listings by UK and EU consumers. Following the trial, the judge dismissed the remainder of Lifestyle Equities' claims. At a subsequent hearing, the judge rejected Lifestyle Equities' application for injunctive relief in relation to the admitted infringements. He ordered that Amazon could recover 95% of its costs, with interim payments being made on account of those costs. He determined the interest rate due on those costs, both before and after judgment. Lastly, he granted Lifestyle Equities permission to appeal the judgment and the order made at the hearing. Written by Joshua Marshall, senior associate, at Fieldfisher LLP.