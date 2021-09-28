LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Injunctions against protestors moving around different local authority areas (London Borough of Hackney v Grant)

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: In mid-2021, a group of protestors who opposed the government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) policy began setting up encampments on public land. Each time that the local authority for that area obtained a possession order against them, they moved on to a different local authority’s area. In July and August 2021, they set up an encampment on Hackney Downs. The London Borough of Hackney (the Council) obtained a possession order against them, which resulted in the protestors’ eviction. At the same time, the Council issued separate proceedings for an injunction to prevent the protestors from engaging in antisocial behaviour within Hackney. While the court granted an interim injunction, it declined to grant a final injunction, holding that once the protestors had been evicted from Hackney Downs and had left Hackney altogether, it was no longer just and convenient to grant an injunction without any evidence that the protestors planned to return to Hackney. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

